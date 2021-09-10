Graduate From Charles County High School Fire Rescue Program Class Receives High Honor

Members from the Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Department came to Potomac Heights VFD to award the 2021 MSFA Past President C. Oscar Baker ROOKIE OF THE YEAR to Firefighter Brenden Donais.

Firefighter Donais is a graduate of the Charles County High School Fire Rescue Program Class #24 in 2019 and was nominated by Potomac Heights VFD for the MSFA award recognizing his outstanding efforts and training. In addition, Charles County Commissioner Thomasina Cotes was present and provide a very nice certificate to Donais and congratulated his entire fire department family for their service to the community. And finally, CCVFA President Bowie and Coordinator Smith were on hand to present F/F Donais with a recognition award as well.

All photos courtesy of ccvfireems.org.

