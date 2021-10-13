UPDATE: Accokeek Man Indicted for Murder of 25-Year-Old Man on Ell Lane in Waldorf

UPDATE 10/13/2021: A grand jury in Charles County indicted Jermaine Christopher Stringer, 35, of Accokeek, for the murder of Arick Jordan Jackson, 25, of Washington, D.C. on September 10, 2021. Jackson was found shot to death outside of an apartment building on Ell Lane in Waldorf.

The Grand Jurors found that Stringer did feloniously, willfully and of deliberately premeditated malice kill and murder Arick Jordan Jackson.

Jermaine Christopher Stringer was indicted on the following charges

Murder First Degree

Assault First Degree

Firearm Use: Felony/Violent Crime Criminal Law (2 Counts)

Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession With Crime Of Violence/Drug Conviction

A bench warrant issued for Stringer on October 8, 2021 for Stringer.

A current booking photo of Stringer is unavailable at this time.

9/11/2021: On September 10, 2021, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12100 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Arick Jordan Jackson, 25, of Washington, D.C., outside of the apartment building with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy will be performed.

Investigators are working to establish a motive; however, this does not appear to be a random incident.

Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information to call Detective Weaver at 301-609-6571.

reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.