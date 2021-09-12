Waldorf Man Wearing a Burger King Paper Crown Arrested After Spitting on Gas Station Clerk’s Face in Florida

A Waldorf, Maryland man was arrested Friday, September 10, 2021, after spitting on a gas station clerk and fleeing from Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Torrance Fitzgerald Hillard, 34, of Waldorf was charged with battery and fleeing and eluding.

BATTERY – TOUCH OR STRIKE

RESIST OFFICER – FLEE ELUDE LEO WITH LIGHTS SIREN ACTIVE

The incident began when the Sheriff’s Office responded to the Shell gas station at 11100 Overseas Highway in Marathon at approximately 3 a.m. after a clerk reported a suspicious man wearing a Burger King paper crown inside the store who was talking to himself and pacing. The man spit on the clerk’s face when he was asked to leave. The suspect then left in a black Cadillac traveling south.

Deputy Connor Curry spotted the Cadillac a short time later southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 30 driven by a man matching the clerk’s description. The Cadillac sped away as Deputy Curry attempted to perform a traffic stop, reaching speeds of 79 mph. Deputy Curry stopped the pursuit when he lost sight of the Cadillac. Deputy Micheal Watkins spotted the Cadillac near Mile Marker 16. The Cadillac stopped for Deputy Watkins.

The driver was identified as Hillard. The gas station clerk identified Hillard as the suspect.

When questioned as to why he fled, Hillard stated he thought he was traveling in a direction that would lead him out of Monroe County in an effort to avoid arrest.

Hillard was taken to jail and is currently being held on a $ 100,000 bond.



On Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Plaza Way in Waldorf for an assault.

Investigation showed the victim had just left a grocery store when a male approached and asked for her phone number. The woman continued walking and as she approached her car, the suspect groped her. The man then fled on foot and the woman called police. Responding officers spotted the suspect nearby and as they approached, the suspect fled. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended without further incident.

Torrance Fitzgerald Hillard, 30, of Waldorf, was charged with fourth-degree sex offense. Pfc. J. Pogar is investigating.

