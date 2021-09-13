St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Hollywood

On Saturday, September 11, 2021, at approximately 6:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 43932 Hollywood Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find multiple citizens administering CPR and medical aid to the victim.

Emergency medical personnel took over patient care and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene a short time later.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to investigate the collision and perform Traffic Reconstruction.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

