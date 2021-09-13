State Fire Marshal Investigating Attempted Arson of Occupied Trailer in Lexington Park, No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, September 12, 2021, at approximately 4:00 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Ridge, Hollywood, and Valley Lee responded to the 45000 block of Langley Park Way in Lexington Park, for the reported structure on fire.

Engine 32 arrived on the scene with four personnel and found the fire was extinguished by the residents. All units except for Engine 32 were placed into service.

Firefighters checked the area for extensions with thermal imagers which yielded negative results. They assisted with smoke ventilation from the residence and returned to service upon the arrival of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

A one gallon jug of gasoline was found on the scene and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the attempted arson.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

