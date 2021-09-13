St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Robbery at Great Mills Sheetz, No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, September 12, 2021, at approximately 6:05 a.m., police responded to the Sheetz located at 20760 Old Great Mills Road in Great Mills, for the reported armed robbery.

Police arrived on the scene and made contact with employees who stated a black male came into the store and implied he had a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register. The suspect fled with an large amount of cash.

The suspect was reportedly a black male wearing a black shirt with ripped sleeves, wearing a mask and was approximately 30 year-old, who fled the area in an unknown direction.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded and is investigating the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Sheetz was previously robbed on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at approximately 4:51 a.m., when two individuals entered the Sheetz convenience store and one individual displayed a firearm and demanded access to the store safe.