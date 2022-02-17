UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office Make Arrest for Armed Robbery at Great Mills Sheetz Last September

UPDATE 2/17/2022 : The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division made an arrest this week in an armed robbery investigation in Great Mills last September.

Anthony Martise Barnes, age 41 of no fixed address, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, on District Court warrants for Armed Robbery, Robbery, Second-Degree Assault and Theft: $100 to under $1,500.

Barnes is currently held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown pending a bond hearing on Thursday afternoon.

On September 15, 2021, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office issued a bulletin seeking the identity of the armed robbery suspect.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at 5:52 am, the suspect entered the Sheetz convenience store at 20760 Old Great Mills Road in Great Mills. The suspect then told the cashier that he was armed and demanded money. The cashier complied and the suspect fled the store on foot.

UPDATE 9/15/2021 : Photos of the suspect were released by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the suspect involved in an armed robbery investigation.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at 5:52 am, the suspect, described as a black male wearing dark blue jeans and a black T-shirt with cut-off sleeves, entered the Sheetz convenience store at 20760 Old Great Mills Road in Great Mills. The suspect then told the cashier that he was armed and demanded money. The cashier complied and the suspect fled the store on foot.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Taylore Nauman at 301-475-4200, ext. 78109 or email [email protected] Case # 47119-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

9/13/2021: On Sunday, September 12, 2021, at approximately 6:05 a.m., police responded to the Sheetz located at 20760 Old Great Mills Road in Great Mills, for the reported armed robbery.

Police arrived on the scene and made contact with employees who stated a black male came into the store, implied he had a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register. The suspect fled with a large amount of cash.

The suspect was reportedly a black male wearing a black shirt with ripped sleeves, wearing a mask and was approximately 30 year-old, who fled the area in an unknown direction.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded and is investigating the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Sheetz was previously robbed on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at approximately 4:51 a.m., when two individuals entered the Sheetz convenience store and one individual displayed a firearm and demanded access to the store safe.

