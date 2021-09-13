Wanted Man Who Attempted to Hit Anne Arundel County Police Officer and Fatally Injured Passenger Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter and Assault

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that David Bogdanowicz, 53, of Annapolis pled guilty to one count of first degree assault on Anne Arundel County Detective Kenneth Edmonds, one count of manslaughter in the death of his passenger, Jennifer Patterson, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The state is seeking a sentence of 35 years, suspend all but 25 years at the December 2, 2021 sentencing.

“The defendant used his vehicle as a weapon,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “Not only did he attempt to hit a law enforcement officer with his vehicle to evade arrest but his actions also took the life of his passenger, Ms. Jennifer Patterson. I would like to thank Det. Edmonds and the other responding officers for choosing – each and every day – to put their lives in danger in order to keep our communities safe and sound. Additionally, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Patterson. She died trying to escape the defendant’s vehicle and her death is tragic.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Carolynn Grammas prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

On July 18, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Police Department requested their Fugitive Apprehension Team apprehend the defendant, David Bogdanowicz, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants for violation of probation, assault and trespassing.



Three days later, on July 21, 2020, the Fugitive Apprehension Team located the defendant driving a stolen truck on Church Street and Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn. As the vehicle continued to travel, it briefly stopped by the side of the road and pulled through the side parking lot of a nearby liquor store. The defendant continued to drive back toward Church Street where an Anne Arundel County police officer’s car was positioned to block him from exiting where he activated his lights and sirens.

At this time, the officer could also see a female passenger, later identified as Jennifer Patterson, pleading with the defendant to stop the truck. The police officer directed the defendant to exit the vehicle and told him, “Don’t do it” when it appeared that the defendant was trying to put the vehicle in gear to flee. Despite multiple commands to stop, the defendant placed the truck in reverse and erratically backed up towards the other officers and drove toward Det. Kenneth Edmonds who fired one round towards the vehicle. Bogdanowicz then ran over a stop sign, jumped a curb and drove into the intersection of Sixth Street and Church Street.

The defendant then drove off causing Ms. Patterson to fall out of the truck and the rear wheel ran over her leg. As the defendant fled the scene at a high rate of speed, police officers lost track of the vehicle. A canvass of the area was done and Bogdanowicz was spotted hiding behind a parked vehicle. After a short chase, he was taken into custody.

At the scene, Anne Arundel County police officer provided medical assistance to Ms. Patterson who suffered significant injuries from being ran over by the truck and ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

The Honorable Pamela Alban presided over the case.