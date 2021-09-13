Impatient Driver Intentionally Strikes Crossing Guard That Stopped Traffic to Allow Three Young Children to Cross Road

On Thursday, September 9, 2021, at approximately 8:45 a.m., officers responded for an assault of a Crossing Guard at Shetlands Lane and Tam O Shanter Glen in Glen Burnie.

A Crossing Guard with the Anne Arundel County Police was working her school crossing assignment, wearing the Anne Arundel County Crossing Guard uniform and a fluorescent yellow vest with a blinking red light when she stopped traffic on Tam O Shanter Glen to allow three elementary students to cross the street.

An impatient driver then assaulted the crossing guard by driving his vehicle toward the crossing guard, intentionally striking her leg, causing injury. The driver then fled in a blue Tesla.

An officer was nearby and was able to note the license plate number of the vehicle. A Maryland Registration plate bearing “6EN8771”

The investigation led to the identification of the suspect, who was charged on an arrest warrant which was later served, the suspect was identified as Joseph Hernandez, 32, of the 1000 block of Genine Drive in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

No mugshot was provided.

Hernandez was served the arrest warrant on Friday, September 10, 2021, he was released on his own recognizance the same day. Hernandez has been charged with the following.

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

FAILURE OF DRIVER INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT TO RENDER REASONABLE ASSISTANCE TO INJURED PERSON

WILLFULLY DISOBEYING LAWFUL DIRECTION OF SCHOOL CROSSING GUARD

DRIVER FAIL TO MAKE REQUIRED STOP AT (SIGNAL, SIGN, PAVEMENT MARK)

FAIL OF DRIVER IN (BODILY INJURY,DEATH,ATTEND VEH, ATTENDED PROPERTY)ACCIDENT TO FURNISH REQ ID & LI

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

RECKLESS DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING