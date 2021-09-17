UPDATE: Charges Against Driver Dropped in Incident Involving Crossing Guard in Anne Arundel County – Still No Comment From Police

The following statement is from Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney, Anne Colt Leitess on Incident Involving Crossing Guard in Glen Burnie:

After a thorough review of the video and multiple body worn camera footage from tile scene, there is evidence that there may have been contact between the vehicle and crossing guard. Not only did the crossing guard react to it, but the officer at the scene observed it and heard the guard say that the driver had made contact with her. However, the video of the intersection helped us determine that the contact appears to be the result of the driver straightening his wheel and starting to reverse to back out of the crosswalk rather than the result of either a reckless or intentional act on his part. The driver had originally pulled into the crosswalk to move out of the way of a vehicle turning down the street where he was stopped waiting for traffic to clear. There is no indication that he failed to obey a traffic control device.

Shortly after the apparent contact between the crossing guard and the driver, the officer witnessed them arguing about what had happened, and saw that the driver of the vehicle was angry and argumentative, which gave further indication that there had been unlawful physical contact.

Because there is ultimately no evidence that the driver was told to pull over or that he was otherwise put on notice that the crossing guard had suffered any bodily injury, there is insufficient evidence to prosecute any “hit and run” charge.

The officer presented the factual recitation that the vehicle struck the crossing guard to the district court commissioner who then determined what charges should be issued. Because the contact did not rise to the level of a criminal offense as an intentional or reckless act and there was no actual notice to the driver of any injuries at the time that legally required him to remain at the scene, the Office of the State’s Attorney has decided to enter all the charges Nolle Prosequi.

9/13/2021: The video below appears to dispute the “facts” given by the Anne Arundel County Police in the press release below.

We are waiting for an update from the the Anne Arundel County Police and will update the article accordingly.



9/13/2021: On Thursday, September 9, 2021, at approximately 8:45 a.m., officers responded for an assault of a Crossing Guard at Shetlands Lane and Tam O Shanter Glen in Glen Burnie.

A Crossing Guard with the Anne Arundel County Police was working her school crossing assignment, wearing the Anne Arundel County Crossing Guard uniform and a fluorescent yellow vest with a blinking red light when she stopped traffic on Tam O Shanter Glen to allow three elementary students to cross the street.

An impatient driver then assaulted the crossing guard by driving his vehicle toward the crossing guard, intentionally striking her leg, causing injury. The driver then fled in a blue Tesla.

An officer was nearby and was able to note the license plate number of the vehicle.

The investigation led to the identification of the suspect, who was charged on an arrest warrant which was later served, the suspect was identified as. (REMOVED due to video showing false information.)

No mugshot was provided.

The suspect was served the arrest warrant on Friday, September 10, 2021, and has been charged with the following.

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

FAILURE OF DRIVER INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT TO RENDER REASONABLE ASSISTANCE TO INJURED PERSON

WILLFULLY DISOBEYING LAWFUL DIRECTION OF SCHOOL CROSSING GUARD

DRIVER FAIL TO MAKE REQUIRED STOP AT (SIGNAL, SIGN, PAVEMENT MARK)

FAIL OF DRIVER IN (BODILY INJURY,DEATH,ATTEND VEH, ATTENDED PROPERTY)ACCIDENT TO FURNISH REQ ID

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

RECKLESS DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING