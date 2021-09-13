Police in Charles County Make Four Arrests and Recover Handgun in Stolen Vehicle After High Speed Chase

On Monday, September 13, 2021, at approximately 12:35 a.m., an officer operating a marked Police Cruiser in the area of Crain Highway and Heritage Green Parkway activated his emergency equipment an attempted to pull over a Hyundai passenger vehicle for traffic violations.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over and fled north on Crain Highway where the suspects reached speeds of over 120 mph before additional units successfully deployed stop sticks.

Officers subsequently deployed stop sticks and the car came to a stop after striking a sign in the area of the Sheehy Nissan of Waldorf / Outback Steakhouse, where all the occupants fled the vehicle and ran on foot.

A computer check revealed the car was stolen (SEE BELOW) from Woodbridge, VA, after an armed carjacking on August 16, 2021. The MD Temp tags came back stolen from Charles County on August 26, 2021..

Officers subsequently located all five suspects and placed them under arrest. A Sig Saur 9mm handgun was also located. After the suspects were arrested, a police canine handler—who was on the scene—was entering his car when, unbeknownst to him, his canine had gotten out of its rear cage and bit him. The dog then jumped out of the vehicle and the driver of the stolen car was bitten. The dog was secured and placed back in the handler’s SUV. The officer was treated for injuries he sustained and the driver of the stolen car was transported to a hospital where she was treated and released.

Criminal charges for the driver have been submitted to a District Court Commissioner. Terelle Antwan James, 27, of Washington, D.C.; Jeremy Markel Hayes, 24, of Clinton; Gino Jacqueiz Williams, 20, of Washington, D.C.; and Andrew Jamal Shuff, 28, of Washington, D.C. were charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. In addition, Williams and Shuff were charged with carrying a handgun in a vehicle, and Shuff was also charged with providing a false name. The Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the accidental canine biting. The criminal investigation into the stolen car and recovered firearm is continuing.

____________________________________________________

Prince William County Police Department released the following information – Carjacking – On August 16 at 8:12 p.m., officers responded to IKEA located at 2901 Potomac Mills Cl, in Woodbridge, VA (22192) to investigate a carjacking.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, reported to police that he was parked in the loading area when an unknown man approached his vehicle.

During the encounter, the suspect opened the driver’s door and brandished a firearm before demanding the victim exit the vehicle. When the victim got out of the vehicle, the suspect got into the driver’s seat and drove out of the area. At no point were shots fired nor was there any physical contact between the victim and the suspect.

Officers canvassed the surrounding area for the vehicle, a 2013 Silver Hyundai Elantra with Virginia license plate: UGK-4004, which was not located.

Suspect Description: A black male, about 5’8”, possibly in his early 20’s, with a thin build Last seen wearing a black hat, a face mask, and carrying a firearm.

