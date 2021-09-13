Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Announces Retirement of K9 Maximus

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is honoring one of our own – K9 Maximus, for his six years of service to our agency and to the citizens of Calvert County.

He began his career with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in October of 2015 and shortly after, successfully graduated from Narcotic Detection School in December 2015. Since day one of his career, K9 Maximus has been detecting and removing illegal narcotics from the streets, making our community a safer place.

K9 Maximus had a total narcotic seizure of over $47,000.00, over $15,000.00 in US currency and seized countless miscellaneous illegal paraphernalia. Maximus assisted with several National Night Out events as well as ‘Meet and Greets’. Maximus will live out the rest of his life with his handler Sgt. Shrawder and family.

We are forever grateful for Maximus’s service and dedication, but especially appreciate getting you and your handler home safe after every shift. Maximus’s last call was on September 11, 2021. Maximus will truly be missed. Enjoy your retirement, you deserve it! #EOW 9/11/21 🐾

