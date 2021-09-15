Dorothy Elaine Lambert (Bruton), 88, of Lusby, Maryland, passed away September 2, 2021. She was born March 25, 1933, in Tacoma, Washington, the third of four children born to Homer Edward and Francys Carolyn Bruton. Married in Bladensburg, Maryland, she is survived by her loving husband Willard of 68 years; daughters Lorelei Long (Thomas Ruszkowski) of Lusby, Maryland, and Linda Ciancio (Carmelo) of Ashburn, Virginia; two grandchildren – Angela Steadman (Julian) and Alexandro Ciancio (Emily), and great granddaughter Ava. She is also survived by her brother Robert Bruton, nieces Cheryl and Margo Bruton, and nephews Gary and Douglas Bruton.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Richard Lee Bruton and Roger Douglas Bruton, niece Cathy Jean Adler, and nephew Leslie Allen Bruton.

Prior to her death, Dorothy was a resident of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, having honorably served in the United States Marine Corp from March 1952 to May 1953, at Marine Corps Base Quantico. In addition to her normal duties, she appeared in Marine Corps recruitment ads, one of which was among the inaugural displays at the United States Marine Corp Museum commemorating the new roles of women in the Corp.

Dorothy loved to cook, and especially loved baking. She was an accomplished golfer and enjoyed reading, playing cards and scrabble, and watching the Washington Nationals baseball games.

Following a private family service, she will be laid to rest at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Virginia.

The family would like to thank the staff at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, particularly the Memory Care staff, for providing Dorothy with years of care and comfort. They would also like to thank the staff from Hospice of St. Mary’s for their compassionate, end-of-life care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that, in remembrance of Dorothy, donations be made in her name to the above-mentioned organizations. The veterans’ home will accept only checks payable to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home and mailed to the attention of MD VA, Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Donations to Hospice of St. Mary’s can be done online at https://www.hospiceofstmarys.org or by check mailed to Hospice House, 44724 Hospice Lane, Callaway, MD 20620.

