John Edward Leigg, 76, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at his home on August 28, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Diane T. Leigg. John was born on October 12,1944 in Washington, DC to parents James Milton and Erva I. Leigg.

John served in the U. S. Army, which included a tour in Vietnam, and was Honorable Discharged on September 19, 1972. He worked for many years at Hamilton & Spiegel and Stromberg Metal Works and was a member of Local 100, Sheet Metal Workers.

He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Mae E. Poe. Surviving along with his wife, Diane, are his brother James W. Leigg (Shirley) of Bowie, MD, sister, Doris A. Fowler, of Washington, VA and many nephews, nieces and friends.

John loved his dogs and enjoyed watching deer that gathered on his property.

Service will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to PETA or an Animal Shelter of your choice in John’s name.

