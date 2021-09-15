CMDR Joseph Scott Eversole, USN, (Ret.), 56, passed away on September 10, 2021 in Hollywood, MD with his loving family by his side.

Scott, as he was known to his family, was born on July 10, 1965 in Clarksville, TN, to Joseph Eversole and the late Elizabeth Irene Booth Eversole. He grew up on Army bases around the world before his family settled in Woodville, AL.

Joe was a 1987 graduate of the United States Naval Academy where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and received his commission as a Naval Officer. Joe earned his wings of gold and became an accomplished Naval Aviator in the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Community. He proudly served his country earning three Meritorious Service Medals, four Navy Commendation Medals, in addition to numerous campaign and service medals. He received his Masters of Science in Global Leadership from University of San Diego in May 2003. Commander Eversole retired after 23 years of honorable service in October 2010.

While stationed in Pensacola he met his wife, Treva Olivia Noles. They married on June 24, 1989 at Pensacola Naval Air Station. They were lucky to spend over 32 wonderful years together; their biggest blessing being a beautiful daughter, Rachel. Together they enjoyed golf outings, rooting for Duke basketball and watching Alabama football around the country.

Joe is survived by his father, Joseph, his “best girl,” Treva, daughter, Rachel Dishman (Ryan), grandson, Heath; his two brothers, Donald Ray Eversole and Steven Douglas Eversole (Lindsey), two nephews, Jack and Hank, niece, Harlan, mother-in-law, Olivia Noles, two sister-in-laws, Pamela Montgomery (Wayne), Melissa Johnson (John) and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Irene Booth Eversole and father-in-law George Jennings Noles.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m., with a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., commemorated by Reverend Keith White at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation, Website: fisherhouse.org, (888) 294-8560, 12300 Twinbrook Pwky Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852.

