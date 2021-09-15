Jane Gertrude Bond, 78, of Brandywine, MD passed away peacefully on September 9, 2021. She was born November 22, 1942 in Washington D.C. She is preceded in death by her mother and father Gertude and John C. VanHoozier as well as her brother Johnny.

After Jane graduated high school, she went to college to follow her dream of being a school teacher and graduated with a Master’s degree from the University of Maryland. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Charles County for over 20 years, retiring in 2002. Her compassion had no bounds and she treated everyone of her students as if they were her own children.

She met the love of her life, Robert Bond, while attending Brandywine Elementary school. Years later while attending Gwynn Park Senior High School, they started dating. On October 19, 1963 they married at Christ Episcopal Church in Clinton, Maryland. They started their new lives together in Brandywine, MD. They welcomed two children in 1965 and 1966, and her children were her world.

She was an incredible cook and baker. On her days off she enjoyed shopping or spending time with her children and grandchildren. Through the years she enjoyed sewing, traveling with her family, attending her grandchildren’s sporting games and dance competitions, bowling and her beloved Baltimore Orioles. When she was at home, she was always fixing, creating or making something. No problem was too big and she was always willing to lend a helping hand or give her advice. She was an amazing Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Teacher. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Jane is survived by her husband Robert A. Bond Sr. of Brandywine, MD; her son Robert A. Bond Jr., daughter Deborah J. Windsor (Steven) of Haymarket VA; and her grandchildren Andrew Windsor, Ashley Bond, Amanda Windsor, Tyler Bond, Justin Bond, and Katelyn Windsor. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren Addison Bond and Olivia Windsor.

The family will be having a Life Celebration at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 on Tuesday September 14, 2021 at 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with the Funeral Service starting at 12:00 pm officiated by Pastor Chris Bryan. Internment will immediately follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All Arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.