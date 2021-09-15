Michael L. Prater, 82

On Tuesday September 7th, Michael L. Prater, a loving husband and father of two children, Sherri and Susan, passed away at age 82.

Mike was born on July 9th 1939 in Annapolis Maryland to Miriam and Russell Prater. He served as a Medic in the U.S Air Force for four years and later worked as a Foreman for Verizon Telephone Company for 33 years. On July 14th 1962 he married Myron Kalka. Together, they raised two daughters Sherri and Susan.

Mike had a zest for life and made sure to go on as many adventures as possible. From traveling the world, scuba diving, parasailing, dancing, working on movie sets, and fixing Ford V8 cars; he always made sure to take advantage of everything life had to offer. He was known for his lively sense of humor, innate storytelling, infectious smile, and his kind and warm hearted spirit. Mike never knew a stranger.

He is survived by his wife Myron, his children Sherri and Susan, his granddaughter Emali, his grandson Nathan, and several friends.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held Friday September 24th at 1:45pm at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer society.

Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All Arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.