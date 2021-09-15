Clifford Eugene Cook, 72, of California, MD passed away peacefully on September 7, 2021 at his home.

He was born on September 2, 1949 in Pomona, KS to the late Everett John Cook, Jr. and Emma Mae (Kline) Cook.

Cliff was born and raised in Pomona, KS and is a 1967 graduate of Pomona High School. After high school he enlisted in the United States Navy, proudly serving his country for two years until his honorable discharge. During his service he was stationed at Patuxent River Naval Air Station and fell in love with the area. He gained employment with the Department of Defense at the Naval Air Station as a Printer for many dedicated years until his retirement in 1999. He then went to work with DynCorp for many years as a machinist until his health started to decline forcing him to retire in 2012. He was a dedicated employee and enjoyed going to work. More than anything he loved spending time with his daughters and granddaughter. He was an avid ‘train buff’ where he enjoyed his extensive collection of Lionel trains. He loved the study of genealogy, tracing his family generations and he had a strong interest in astronomy as he enjoyed studying the stars and planets with his many telescopes he had collected over the years.

Cliff is survived by his daughters, Robin Marie Cook of Lexington Park, MD and Christy Lynn Davis (Darius) of Leonardtown, MD, his brother, Donald L. Cook of Pomona, KS, his granddaughter, Alexis Marie Cook of Lexington Park, MD, and his extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings, Everett Lee Cook and Karen S. Johnson.

Family will receive friends on Monday, September 13, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will immediately follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 22020 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 1301 York Road, Suite 209, Lutherville, MD 21093-6007.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.