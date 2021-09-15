Community Cat Advocate Lila Jean Pavelec, 76, of Bowie, MD passed away peacefully at University of Maryland St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Towson, MD on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born on March 31, 1945 in Maryland to the late Alvin Tucker and Lila (Jagger) Tucker.

A loving, caring, and passionate person, Lila was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She treasured her three children, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and her blind cat, Star. To add to her many blessings, her fourth great-grandchild is due any day. Lila was very close to her friends and was a mentor to many in the animal rescue community.

Following her 49-year career as a Medical Transcriptionist, she was finally able to focus on her passion for animal, and specifically cat, rescue, fostering, and rehoming. Lila was always available to assist with animal rescue activities, including Trap/Neuter/Release (TNR), animal transport, and even the nursing and care of infant animals of all species. Her tireless and selfless work impacted thousands of stray, abandoned, neglected, and abused animals, and her mentorship of those who now bear her torch will ensure her work lives on for years to come. Recipient of many awards from her animal rescue community, her work inspired many and saved even more.

Lila is survived by her children, Lea Massey of Highland, MD, Wade Massey of Wake Forest, NC and Amber Massey of Greenbelt, MD; and sister, Pamela Callen of Cove Point, MD; six (6) grandchildren; and three (3, soon to be 4) great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Lila Tucker and brothers, Al and Tommy.

