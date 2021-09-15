Gladys Louisa Loverin, 88, of Waldorf, MD, passed away peacefully at Taylor Farm Assisted Living in Bushwood, MD on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born on January 22, 1933 in Birkenhead, England to the late Edward Lee and Nellie (Smith) Lee.

A charming woman with a sunny disposition, Gladys enjoyed every day she spent around her family. She was devoted to being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Gladys worked as a rental consultant for many years, helping people find their homes and this always brought her great joy. Knowing she was making dreams come true for many, made all the heartache during her own life dissipate.

To know Nanny or R Glad was to sit down and have a cup of tea, Lorna Doone cookies and just have a chat. She loved to cook for the family at family events and holidays, always with a sit-down and a sing-a-song, dancing and laughing around the house.

She was a truly blessed woman to share her life with so many wonderful people. Whether you knew her as Mom, Nanny, Auntie or friend you knew a kind and generous woman. May your memories of her bless your day and her inherent kindness be carried on in your actions.

Gladys is survived by his sons: Michael Roy Loverin of Waldorf, MD and Roy B. Loverin IV of Mechanicsville, MD; grandchildren, Andrew Sciranko, Matthew Lee Loverin and Lauren Marie Loverin; great-grandchild, Kennedy L. Sciranko and sister, Sadie Lee of Berkenhead, England. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Nellie Lee, daughter, Sandra Leigh Sciranko, grandchild Ashley Brooke and siblings, Lila Keenan, Barbara Collins and Tony Lee.

The family will receive friends for Gladys’ Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m. officiated by Pastor Joe Orlando at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Rd. Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow be held privately.

