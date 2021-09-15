John Kenelm “Ken” Cheseldine, 72, of Bushwood, MD passed away peacefully with his family by his side at UM Capital Region Medical Center, Largo, MD on Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was born on August 14, 1949 in Leonardtown, MD to the late John W. Cheseldine and Dorothy C. Cheseldine.

Ken was a life-long resident of St. Mary’s County, Maryland. He graduated from St. Mary’s Ryken High School in 1967, and attended St. Mary’s College until he entered the United States Marine Corps, where he served his country honorably from 1969-1971. After his service, he became part-owner of Cheseldyne, Inc. in Lexington Park, MD. He enjoyed the years he spent working with his family until 1997.

A great man, he was a man of faith and attended daily mass, before his health began to decline. He may not have been able to worship at Church but he never let a day go by when he didn’t speak with the Lord.

Ken enjoyed Nascar and cheered for Kevin Harvick #4. He could spend hours watching a race. When the air cooled and the leaves turned bright, Ken enjoyed rooting for the Washington Redskins. He enjoyed sports and the comradery of team sports. He was an original member of the Clements Cuties and supported the St. Mary’s County Women’s Softball League. His need for speed and competition made him a great boat racer and he was a member of the Southern Maryland Boat Club.

He was a man who would give you the shirt off his back, or his last dollar, but his greatest joy came through the eyes and smiles of his beloved family. He treasured his two daughters, and four grandchildren and his bond with his brother, Jerry was unbreakable. A great man has been called home, but his legacy will live on through the hearts of all those who loved him.

Ken is survived by his daughters, Brandy Kosack of Mechanicsville, MD and Jessica Cheseldine-Dickerson (Willie) of Avenue, MD; brother, Jerry Cheseldyne of Bushwood, MD and four (4) grandchildren, Hailee, Owen, Kelsee and Connor. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy Cheseldine.

The family will receive friends for Ken’s Celebration of Life on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD with a Prayer Service and Optimist Prayers at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618. Interment will follow immediately in All Saints Episcopal Cemetery, Oakley, MD.

Pall bearers will be Bill Cullins, Chris Cullins, David Cullins, Tim Cullins, Mark Bailey and Johnny Butterfield. Honorary pall bearers will be members of the 7th District Optimist Club and Jim Spence.

Memorial donations may be made to the 7th District Optimist Club, P.O. Box 53, Bushwood, MD 20618.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.