Robert Walter ‘Bob’ Woodburn, 90, of Ridge, MD passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on June 7, 1931 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Henry Tester and Mary Grace (Heard) Woodburn.

Bob is survived by his wife, Catherine Elizabeth Woodburn, who he married on May 4, 1964 in St. Michaels Church, Ridge, MD. He is survived by his two sons Robert Joseph Woodburn (Mary) and Richard Christopher Woodburn (Cheryl), his grandchildren, Wyatt Christopher Woodburn, Sarah Helene Woodburn, and Joseph Clarke Woodburn. He is also survived by his siblings; Mary Rose Bailey of Avenue, MD, Doris Ann Dorsey (Vernon) of Mechanicsville, MD, Catherine Lee Guy (Charles) of Leonardtown, MD, Joan Elizabeth Russell (Joseph) of NC, his sisters-in-law; Elyse G Woodburn, Barbara Woodburn, Hilda Woodburn, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brothers James H Woodburn, Charles J Woodburn, William Benedict Woodburn, and brother-in-law Harvey Bailey.

After graduating St Mary’s Academy High School, Bob started his own business, Bob’s Texaco, in Lexington Park, MD in 1965. Then he expanded by opening Bob’s Radiator, also in Lexington Park, in 1965. He continued his entrepreneurial career by opening Bob’s Imports in 1981 from which he retired in 2005.

He joined the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department in 1953 and was a member until 1964. Bob was an active member of the Farm Bureau and a member of the St. Mary’s Historical Society. He enjoyed the camaraderie of being a member in the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, which he joined in 2000. He was an avid gardener for many years; he really enjoyed watching his vegetables grow. He was also very meticulous about his lawn; it had to be cut to his exact specifications. He stayed active, always wanting to be busy, throughout his entire life. He was active member of St. Michael’s Church, serving as an usher there for many years.

Family will receive friends at St. Michael’s Church, Ridge MD 20680, on September 17, 2021, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm and Catholic Mass will be celebrated the following day, 09/18/2021 by Father Peter Giovanoni at 11:00 am. Interment will be private at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Ridge, MD 20680 on 09/20/2021.

Pallbearers will be: Gary Bell Sr., Gilbert Dorsey, Matthew Woodburn, Paul Woodburn, Glen Burroughs and John Dorsey.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association, Ridge Volunteer Fire Department or St. Michael’s Church.

