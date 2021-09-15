John Lowell (Buddy) Insley, 89 of Hollywood, MD, passed away on September 3, 2021. Buddy was born on November 27, 1931 in Hollywood, MD. Buddy’s wife, Mary Ann (Unkle) passed in 2003. They enjoyed over 52 years of marriage. He was predeceased by his two sons, Robert Michael (Mike) and Richard Wayne (Ricky), his parents, Carl Deshield and Agnes Insley and his brother Jackie.

Buddy is survived by his children; Sheila Barber (Al), Christopher Insley, Terri Insley, Tracey Russell (Wayne) and Kimberly Lowthert (Kent). His grandchildren knew him as Pop. Denise Ashton (Ron), Cathy Hollstrom (Brian), Chris (Bunk) Insley (Angie); Eric Lowthert (Julie), Sean Lowthert (Angela); Lauren Russell Strohl (Dallas) and John Wayne (JW) Russell JR (Heather). His great-grandchildren Haley, Devyn, and Myla Ashton; Kali, and Balin Hollstrom; Fiona, Avery and Caden Insley; Eli Lowthert; Caleb and Brayden Lowthert; Mackenzie (Caleb), Kevin, Trevor, Jarrett, Madison, and Logan Russell; Great-Great Grandchild Preslee. He was a loving and dedicated family man.

He is also survived by his sisters Carleen Insley and Deloris Green (Doug), and his brothers Walton and John Edward Insley.

Buddy worked for the C&P Telephone Company (AT&T) for his entire career. He worked and helped with many of the local businesses in his early years of retirement providing his telephone expertise. Many of the local businesses from Lexington Park to Mechanicsville had Buddy listed as their telephone man.

Buddy enjoyed riding with his friends in the Silver Wheels club and just cruising on his Harley in the years that followed. After retirement it seems he gave up motorcycles and replaced them with farm tractors. He was an ever-present friendly face at the Garvey Senior center and enjoyed putting on skits, plays, and line dancing. He danced anytime there was music and with anyone who would be his partner on the dance floor. He enjoyed traveling to visit with his children and family in Florida. He also enjoyed going to McDonalds to meet the morning crew to start his day. He loved working in his yard, riding on his tractor and greeting his family and friends.

He was always known as Buddy and he was a true friend and giving person to all he met and knew. There was just an easy way with him. He was talented, bright, gifted, technical and an artist in his own ways. Buddy never knew a stranger and if you ever needed help, he would be the first one there.

Private services were conducted at Holy Face Church on September 9, 2021. Pallbearers’ where Bunk Insley, Sean Lowthert, JW Russell, Dallas Strohl, Kent Lowthert, and Wayne Russell.