Woodrow (Woodie) Wilson Hill Jr. of Fort Worth, Texas formerly from Chaptico, MD passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Born August 6, 1941, in LaPlata, Maryland, he was the son of the late Woodrow Wilson Hill Sr. and Mary Agnes Alvey Hill. Woodie is survived by his wife Rose (Tina) E. Navarro Hill, three children – Debra Chalupa (Curtis), Sandra Callaham (Robert) Mary Ann Jetton (Steve), nine grandchildren – Rae Ann Ford, Tiffany Roth, Emily Chalupa, Corey Chalupa, Ashley Shirley, Kassandra Diehl, Victoria Line, Ryan Jetton and Makayla Jetton, five great grandchildren – Adalynn and Elizabeth Ford, Lincoln Roth and Emma and Ewan Diehl. Siblings – Martha Louis Wheeler (Harry) of Bushwood, MD, Allen Henry Hill Sr. (Mary), Patrick Eugene Hill (Judy) of Chaptico, MD and William Michael Hill (Sue) of Leonardtown, MD.

Woodie graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1961. Woodie was the Class President, voted Most Dependable, Student Council, Green Cross Club and played Soccer. Yearbook personality quote ”Going as if he trod upon eggs”. In 1947, his parents moved to Grandma Hill’s Farm in Chaptico, Maryland where they built their family home on the Farm. At age 10, Woodie worked with his brother Allen at the Red House Farm, for Mr. Ripple raising Tobacco. Later, both worked for Boots Wheeler’s Farm at the Cross Roads. At the age of 16 when he got his license, he drove a 1948 Chevy that him and his father had cut off the back and made it into a truck. After he graduated, he worked at the Naval Ordinance Station in Indian Head, MD until he went into the U.S. Air Force.

In 1962 Woodie enlisted in the Air Force as a Warehouse and Munitions Specialist. While stationed at Davis Monthan Air Force Base Woodie met and married Tina, his loving wife of 54 years. He served for almost 24 years while stationed in Arizona, Florida, Guam, Germany, North Carolina, Panama, North Dakota, Alaska, Australia, Korea, Saudi Arabia and finally Texas. He served two tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal, Outstanding Unit Award, seven Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Overseas Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Campaign Medal. In 1985 Woodie retired from the Air Force while stationed at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene Texas.

After retiring from the Air Force, he moved the family to Fort Worth, Texas. He began his 20-year career at the Post Office shortly thereafter. He retired from the Post Office in 2007 and enjoyed eating crab cakes, travelling, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a fan of the Washington Redskins, Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers. He volunteered at the concession stands at the Texas Rangers games. He served as an usher at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Fort Worth. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered to assist with many various community events.

The visitation, eulogy, rosary, and remembrance service will be held September 15, 2:00 – 4:00pm at Moore Funeral Home in Arlington. On September 16, mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Duncanville 12:00 – 1:00pm and the burial will be 2:15pm at the Dallas-Fort Worth VA National Cemetery in Dallas, TX.