Krystal Lynn Badmann, “Krys”,34, of Callaway, MD, formerly of Northern California, passed away on September 3, 2021 in Callaway, MD. She was born on November 19, 1986 in Greenbrae, CA and was the loving daughter of Earindil K. Perkes of Valley Lee, MD. Krys was the loving wife of Ralph G. Badmann, whom she married on February 16, 2013 in Camp Pendelton, San Diego, CA. Krys is survived by her daughter Makayla Badmann of Callaway, MD, along with her siblings Chad Marshall of Lusby, MD, Mallory Perkes of Valley Lee, MD, Sarah Perkes and Andrew Perkes, both of Sedro-Woolley, WA.

She graduated from Springville High School in 2003. Krys joined the United Sates Marine Corp for eight years. She was stationed at Okinawa, Camp Pendelton, and deployed to Iraq in 2007.

Krys moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in October 2013. In 2018, she earned a Bachelor of Science Investigative Forensics Degree from the University of Maryland. She was a Security Specialist for the Department of Navy- HX-21.

Krys volunteered by fostering dogs through SMAWL (St. Mary’s County Animal Welfare League), and volunteered taking care of horses. She was enjoyed scuba diving, paddle boarding and watching the Philadelphia Eales.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM with Rev. Jeff Roberts officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SMAWL(St. Mary’s County Animal Welfare League).