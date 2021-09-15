James W. Thompson, 86, of California, MD, formerly of Calvert and Prince George’s counties, passed away on September 9, 2021 at the Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. Born on May 27, 1935, he was the loving son of the late Mary Agnes Thompson Barnes and the late George Webster Beander, Sr. James was the loving husband of the late Betty Thompson, whom he married in Taiwan in April 1966, and who preceded him in death in 1966. He is survived by his siblings George Webster Beander, Jr. of Lexington Park, MD, William R. Barnes, Jr. of Lexington Park, MD, Mary Frances Goldring of Bushwood, MD, and Florence Lurinsky of Montclair, NJ. James was preceded in death by his siblings Mary Agnes Swan, Alice Barnes, and Joseph C. Barnes.

Born and raised in St. Mary’s County, James graduated from Banneker High School in 1953, and attended Prince George’s Community College where he graduated in 1988 with an Associate’s Degree. He left to serve in the United States Air Force from 1954-1977, and while serving, he lived in different parts of the country, and also served in Vietnam. From 1977 to 2010, he lived in Prince George’s and Calvert counties. For the past 11 years, he lived in St. Mary’s County.

James graduated from Prince George’s Community College in 1980 and worked as an Accountant 111 for the City of Alexandria, VA for 14 years, retiring in October 1997. He served in the United States Air Force for 23 years, retiring in 1977. During this time, he served in the Vietnam War, received meritorious awards, and Air Force Commendation medals. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Master Sergeant. James was also a member of Loeffler Senior Center, loved watching sports, especially the Washington teams, liked travelling, watching TV game shows, playing all card games, playing games on his tablet, and spending time with his family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Leonardtown, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Lester Barnes, James Armstrong, Michael Herndon, Marc Dion, Marcel Dion, and Rudolph Green. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Lurinsky and Charles Green.