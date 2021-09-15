Lexington Park Motorcyclist Charged with Multiple Citations After Runing From Police in Lusby

On September 11, 2021, Deputy Grierson of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office observed a black sports bike travelling northbound on Solomons Island Road in Lusby, at a high rate of speed.

Deputy Grierson attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the street bike near the intersection of White Sands in Lusby, with emergency lights and sirens activated. The operator of the bike failed to stop, weaving in and out of traffic, cutting off other vehicles, travelling at speeds over 100 MPH. As the deputy attempted to catch up to the street bike, the operator would accelerate and continued to weave in and out of traffic. Additional deputies with their lights and sirens activated conducted a rolling road block in an attempt to slow the street bike down and bring the bike to a stop. The street bike pulled onto the shoulder where Deputy Grierson ordered the operator to turn the bike off. The operator, Tracey Tyrone Moore, 38 of Lexington Park, was taken into custody and charged with Negligent Driving, Reckless Driving and other related traffic violations.