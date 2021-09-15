Marshall “Greg” Hubbard, 71 of Lusby, MD.

Marshall “Greg” Hubbard was a believer in living life to the fullest and knowing each day is a gift. He lived by the motto “Everything in excess and nothing in moderation”.

Greg lost his hard fought battle to Aplastic Anemia on September 6, 2021 at the age of 71 with his loving wife Elizabeth Hubbard by his side.

Greg was surrounded by his loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy as well as his love for life. He leaves behind his wife Elizabeth Hubbard, mother-in-law Barbara Woods, father in-law and golf buddy Glenn Woods, his former wife Rita Hubbard and children, Tiffany Ahalt (Brad Ahalt), Sharon Riser (Charles Riser), Laura Hubbard and Marshall Hubbard, Jr. His greatest joy was his grandsons, Bailey and Gavin Riser, Logan Wilms and Braden Ahalt.

He instilled gratitude, respect and the importance of a strong work ethic to his children and grandchildren. Greg loved to share his love of grilling, music, boating, fishing, crabbing and golfing with those he loved.

A member of the All-American Chapter Harley Owner Group (Hughesville, MD), he combined his love for riding motorcycles with his wife Elizabeth and other members touring the countryside and raising funds and awareness for various causes.

Fishing was his passion which he shared with his children and grandchildren. Captain Greg and was up early to watch the sunrise on the water and reel in a big catch.

The family would like to extend a special gratitude to Nancy Hardy, MD, the University of Maryland Bone Marrow and Transplant Team, Bilal Ahmed, MD and the CalvertHealth Hemaology & Oncology Team. Their care and compassion allowed Greg to be cared for with respect and dignity in his final days.

Please join his family for a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, September 28 at Rausch Funeral Home located at 20 American Lane, Lusby, Maryland 20657. Visitation will take place from 4:00 to 5:00 pm followed by a service of reflection. Following the service, all are invited to Greg and Elizbeth’s home to continue the celebration of his life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local blood drive or to the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, https://www.svrsfd.org