Prince George’s Community College Forgives $2.87 Million in Debt for Students Enrolled during COVID-19 Pandemic

Prince George’s Community College (PGCC) announced that it will forgive more than $2.87 million in outstanding account eligible balances from the 2020-2021 academic year for students enrolled during the COVID-19 pandemic impact period. Debt relief from the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund will assist approximately 3,893 credit and continuing education students at the College.

Affected credit and continuing education students who were enrolled at Prince George’s Community College between March 13, 2020, and August 20, 2021, owe an average of $777 and $429, respectively. Funding provided by the grant supports non-degree, non-credit, undergraduate, continuing education, undocumented, and international students. The College will clear the remaining balances for eligible students after all federal, state, and private awards have been applied.

“Funding provided by the CARES Act makes it possible for thousands of our students, who otherwise may not have been able, to pursue their education in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, which will have economic ramifications for years to come,” said Dr. Falecia Williams, Prince George’s Community College president.

“This emergency funding is welcome good news for our students and community. It allows us to begin the semester with a fresh start and aligns with our institutional commitment to equity and access. The impact extends far beyond the dollars,” she added.



Prince George’s Community College is a minority-serving institution that enrolls a significant percentage of residents from the county and region. Approximately 75% of students at the College identify as Black or Hispanic, and more than 57% of students qualified for the Pell Grant.

The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund provides resources for the College to remove barriers in order to enhance and expand its efforts to address need-based aid for students, provide pathways for individuals from a variety of backgrounds to retrain in response to the pandemic, and promote equitable outcomes for all learners, including those from underrepresented groups.

For additional information and details on eligibility requirements, contact the Bursar’s Office at [email protected] or 301-546-0688.

The fall 2021 term at Prince George’s Community College is underway, with multiple start dates and flexible learning options that allow students to pursue a degree or credentials on their terms. Scholarship opportunities are available for first-time and returning students. To learn more or to register, contact [email protected].

