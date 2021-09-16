Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide 2021 Edition – Now Accepting Listings!

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is now accepting listings for the 2021 edition of the ‘Holiday Farm Guide’.

SMADC’s Holiday Farm Guide connects consumers with regional farms and producers, as well as stores and restaurants that offer Southern Maryland grown and produced farm products and services during the holiday season and through the winter months.

Featured guide categories include locally grown Christmas trees, holiday trimmings and firewood, meats and poultry, eggs, cheese, seafood, produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing and accessories made with local yarns and fiber, wine, beer and spirits, plus farm-hosted holiday events, tours and tastings and regional ‘winter’ farmers markets operating during the holidays.

Southern Maryland region farms, seafood and aquaculture producers, wineries, breweries, distilleries, stores and restaurants and other businesses that produce or offer Southern Maryland farm products are encouraged to submit a holiday listing. There is no charge to be listed. Find the online application under ‘News and Events’ on the SMADC website. Listing submissions are due by October 15, 2021.

The 2020 Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide will be available to view or download (in early November) on the ‘Get Our Guides’ page at www.SMADC.com.

COMPLETE THE GUIDE APPLICATION HERE



SMADC’s purpose is to support farms and the future of agriculture in Southern Maryland. We are committed to expanding and promoting a viable and profitable agricultural farming community in Southern Maryland. While the primary focus is on the five southern Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s, many of its initiatives reach statewide.

SMADC provides vision, support, grants, and marketing & promotion to area farmers. As new farm economies are being formed, SMADC helps to streamline regulations and reduce obstacles.

At SMADC, we are assisting farmers in creating a profitable farming future and informing the public on the importance of local farms to our overall economy. To achieve that goal, SMADC helps connect local farmers to their consumers and protects area farmland through local land preservation efforts.

SMADC has completed the disbursement of tobacco buyout funds to all buyout participants, developed a regional strategic plan for diversification, and continues to provide agricultural grants, training, and funding for land preservation as it is available.

