Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New K9 Zeus!

Meet the newest member of our ‘Paw Patrol’/K9 Unit 🐾

Calvert Counties Canine Unit’s newest member is Zeus, an 11 month old Dutch Shepherd. DFC Dru Crum, a member of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and Special Operations Team was chosen to be Zeus’s handler. The pair have been training together for the past two weeks and have a few more months of training and lots of bonding to do before Zeus hits the streets. K9 Zeus will be trained to detect illegal narcotics.

Stay tuned for your chance to meet Zeus at one of our ‘Meet and Greets’ or community demos! Welcome to the agency Zeus!

