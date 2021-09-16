REMINDER! The 97th Annual Charles County Fair Starts Thursday, September 16, 2021

The 97th Annual Charles County Fair kicks off Thursday, September 16! Please review the traffic pattern, and consider parking at the courthouse and riding the free shuttle to avoid traffic delays on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We are looking forward to another great year at the fair!

All traffic for the fair will move North on Fairgrounds Road. Incoming traffic will enter Fairgrounds Road from Bel Alton Newtown Road, while outbound traffic will exit the fair heading North on Fairgrounds Road. Drivers should expect delays.

To avoid traffic delays, fairgoers are encouraged to park at the Charles County Courthouse and utilize the free shuttle service. Bus riders under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Shuttle buses run from 12p.m. to 10p.m. on Friday and Saturday (last pickup from Courthouse will be 7p.m., return buses run until 10p.m.), and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday (last pickup from Courthouse will be 5p.m., return buses run until 7p.m.). Buses will run every 15 to 30 minutes.

FAIR DATES

The 97th Annual Charles County Fair will be held from Thursday, September 16 – Sunday, September 19, 2021.

LOCATION

Charles County Fairgrounds

8440 Fairgrounds Road, La Plata, Maryland

ADMISSION

Age 11 and over: $10.00

Age 10 and under: Free

4 Day Passes: $25.00

All School Children admitted FREE on

Friday, September 17th from 9:00am to 5:00pm

Tickets can be purchased at any gate or online!