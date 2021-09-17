Maryland State Police Investigating One Shot in Lexington Park

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, at approximately 6:36 p.m., police responded to the 20000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the report of shots fired.

12 minutes later, at 6:48 p.m., emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the area of Point Lookout Road and St. Andrew’s Church Road in Leonardtown, for the reported gunshot victim in a vehicle.

An adult male victim was transported to an area trauma center with a gunshot wound to the upperbody.

Police shut down Three Notch Road on Thursday night into Friday morning to scan the area of evidence.

Troopers discovered at least one residence in the 20000 block of Three Notch Road was struck by gunfire.

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating the shooting.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

