St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Woman Shot Multiple Times in Great Mills

On Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at approximately 11:05 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the area the 45000 block of Buck Hewitt Road and Victoria Circle in Great Mills, for the reported gunshot victim.

A short time after dispatch, an additional ambulance was requested to respond for a second gunshot victim.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a male victim with minor injuries and what was described as a graze wound, and one female with gunshot wounds to the lower body.

An ambulance from Lexington Park transported the adult female victim to an area hospital with gunshot wounds reported to be non-life-threatening. The second victim signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

