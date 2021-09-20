UPDATE: Police Arrest 16-Year-Old Girl Involved in Shooting of Woman in Great Mills

UPDATE: On Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, a 16-year-old female was arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred on Sept. 15, 2021.

Further investigation determined prior to the shooting, the juvenile suspect was arguing with a group of individuals and was observed walking to the vehicle where the victim and passenger were later injured and retrieved a handgun. The suspect was seen getting into the passenger side of the vehicle and shooting towards the crowd. As the vehicle was leaving the area, a victim reported one or more individuals in the crowd shot at the car.

The juvenile suspect in the vehicle was positively identified and charged with the following:

Firearm Use/Felony Violent Crime

Handgun in Vehicle

Possession of Firearm/Minor

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Reckless Endangerment

Reckless Endangerment from Car

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

The juvenile was charged as an adult and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and remains incarcerated. Due to a change in Maryland law, the juvenile will not be identified by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and no booking photograph will be released until a waiver hearing is conducted to determine the jurisdiction of this case.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at (301) 475-4200 extension 78072 or by email at [email protected].

9/15/2021: On Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at approximately 11:05 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the area the 45000 block of Buck Hewitt Road and Victoria Circle in Great Mills, for the reported gunshot victim.

A short time after dispatch, an additional ambulance was requested to respond for a second gunshot victim.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a male victim with minor injuries and what was described as a graze wound, and one female with gunshot wounds to the lower body.

An ambulance from Lexington Park transported the adult female victim to an area hospital with gunshot wounds reported to be non-life-threatening. The second victim signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

