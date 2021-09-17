Trooper John Engleman Named as the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack’s Trooper of the Month

September 16, 2021

Please join us as we congratulate Trooper John Engleman as the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack’s Trooper of the Months for May, June & July 2021.

Tpr. Engleman continues to demonstrate a high level of motivation, dedication, and professionalism in his job as a Trooper. He is consistently conscientious in the performance of his duties and is dedicated to accomplishing the mission of the Maryland State Police. He is an asset and a role model for his peers and the Department.

Congratulations!

This entry was posted on September 16, 2021 at 9:41 pm and is filed under All News, Community, County, Good News, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.