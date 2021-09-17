St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Lexington Park Teen That is Possibly Armed with Shotgun

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Malachi Alexander Steele, age 19 of Lexington Park. Steele is a black male, 5’8” and weighs 156 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Steele is possibly in possession of a firearm and the circumstances are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Malachi Alexander Steele, is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

