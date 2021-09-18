REMINDER! MDOT SHA Performing Routine Maintenance on Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge on Sunday, September 19, 2021

September 18, 2021

MDOT SHA will perform routine maintenance along the MD 4 Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge over the Patuxent River at the Calvert/St. Mary’s County line on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday, one of the bridge’s two lanes will be closed to allow crews to safely replace a weather sensor. Crews will alternate traffic using a flagging operation.

The work is expected to be completed by 10 a.m., weather permitting. Portable variable message signs will be placed along area state routes to make travelers aware of the closure.

