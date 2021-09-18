Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Three Suspects and Vehicle After Theft from Huntingtown Tractor Supply

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, DFC. Mason responded to Tractor Supply, located at 3150 N Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown, for a reported theft.

Investigation revealed on Saturday, September 4, 2021, three suspects removed merchandise from the business without paying. The items included two Champion generators, a Simpson power washer, and a lithium jump starter.

The suspect vehicle is an older-model pickup truck – possibly a Ford – that is two-toned in color. The top is red/burgundy and the bottom is silver/gray. There is a decal on the passenger’s side of the rear window.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1 is a white male, approximately 45-60 years old, with thinning hair.

Suspect #2 is a white male, approximately 30-45 years old.

Suspect #3 is a white female with dark hair.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or the suspects’ identity is asked to contact DFC. Mason at (410) 535-2800 or [email protected] Please refer to case number 21-52245.

