Richard William “Dick” Carroll, 95, of Dameron, MD passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, September 13, 2021. He was born on June 7, 1926 in Dameron, MD to the late James William Carroll and Elizabeth Trossbach Carroll.

Dick was a life-long resident of St. Mary’s County, and second-generation owner/operator of Carroll’s Equipment, the John Deere dealership in Dameron, MD. He took great pride in the family business and enjoyed serving the agricultural community while working the business with his daughter and son.

Dick married Clara “Dolly” Donatelli Carroll in October of 1950. Together they celebrated 70 years of marriage and raised five children – Brenda, Ricky, Cindy, Steffie, and Deanna. Family was his greatest love – a devoted, caring husband, and a loving father whose even temper, endless sense of humor, and genuine good nature will be greatly missed.

In addition to his beloved wife Dolly, Dick is also survived by his children: Richard “Rick” Carroll (Becky) of St. Inigoes, MD, Cynthia “Cindy” Bradburn (Charlie) of Dameron, MD, Stephanie “Steffie” Langley (Phil) of Dameron, MD, and Deanna Dunbar (Jeff) of Dameron, MD; his son-in-law, Jimmy Hanson of Valley Lee, MD; 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Dick is also preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Carroll Hanson, and brothers, Francis Carroll and Ray “Britches” Carroll.

Family will receive friends on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service recited at 6:00 p.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Hanson, Cole Langley, Nick Carroll, Joe Gerek, Ronnie Raley, and Matthew Stauffer.

