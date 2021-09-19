Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 301 That killed 35-Year-Old Hyattsville Man

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Prince George’s County.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of northbound Route 301 at Trumps Hill Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 1994 Chevrolet Caprice crashed into a 2021 Toyota Rav4. The Chevrolet then traveled off the road and into the woods.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Meguel Albert Holmes, 35, of Hyattsville, was entrapped in the vehicle before it caught fire. Troopers, along with several civilians, were able to pull Holmes out of the vehicle prior to it fully catching on fire. Holmes was transported to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, where he died. Three people in the Toyota and one civilian who worked to rescue Holmes were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Northbound Route 301 at Trumps Hill Road was shut down for five hours for the investigation of the crash. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene because of the extended road closure.

The crash remains under investigation.