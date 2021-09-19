Maryland State Police Investigating Shooting in Lexington Park

On Sunday, September 19, 2021 at approximately 12:25 p.m., police responded to 21000 block of Hancock Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim.

One 911 caller reported hearing at least four gunshots in the area of Hancock Drive and Midway Drive. A short time later, a second 911 caller reported a 17-year-old male had a gunshot wound to the foot.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene to find a 17-year-old male and an unknown aged female suffering from graze wounds. Both victims denied transport and all rescue personnel returned to service a short time later.

No known injuries were reported, and no transports were made.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

