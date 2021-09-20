Join Calvert County Parks & Recreation for the 30th Annual Golf Classic on Friday, October 1, 2021 in Lusby

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites citizens to participate in the 30th Annual Golf Classic tournament Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

The tournament begins at 9 a.m. at the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course located at 11352 HG Trueman Road in Lusby.

The entry fee is $80 per person and includes green fees, cart, beverages, lunch and a chance to win prizes. The tournament format is captain’s choice/best ball; tournament officials request that one golfer per team have a six or less handicap.

Net proceeds from the tournament benefit the Therman Gray Memorial Scholarship. Calvert County Parks & Recreation operates this program in memory of the late Therman Gray, a former Calvert County Government employee who was active in working with and mentoring Calvert County’s youth.

The scholarship helps those who wish to participate in Parks & Recreation programs but lack the funds to do so by subsidizing program costs. The program also encourages young adults to pursue a career in the field of parks and recreation through a continuing education scholarship.

Registration is available online at webtrac.co.cal.md.us using activity #140669. For more information call the Department of Parks & Recreation at 410-535-1600, ext. 2227 or 2229, or email [email protected]