Calvert County Community Resource Fair on Friday, October 15, 2021

September 20, 2021

When: Friday, October 15. 10 am – 1 pm

Where: St. John Vianney Family Life Center – 105 Vianney Lane, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Join us for a FREE event showcasing local resources and programs available to Calvert County residents and families.

Financial Assistance | Family-Based Resources | Food Resources | Evictions and Homelessness Prevention | Job Seeker Assistance | and More!

Shuttles will be available at Main Street and the Department of Social Services (DSS) to provide transportation to and from the event. Call DSS at 443-550-6900 for a bus pass.

Sponsored by the Calvert County Homeless Service Board.

