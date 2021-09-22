Lucky Waldorf Man Wins $50,000 on Scratch Off at US Fuel in Waldorf

Charles County man wins big with $10 Lucky Numbers game.

A Waldorf landscaper this week discovered the secret to having lots of green in his life. The secret didn’t involve fertilizer, hybrid seed or a special landscaping technique. Instead, the lucky man got his green from the Lottery! The Charles County resident purchased a FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers ticket earlier this week, instantly winning a $50,000 prize.

The 50-year-old told Lottery officials that he was on his way home from work when he purchased the lucky ticket from US Fuel, located at 2050 Crain Highway in Waldorf. He had started his work as early, and, when finished, stopped at the gas station to purchase a Lottery ticket on his way home.

He picked out a FAST PLAY ticket, having recently tried the Lottery’s new style of game and enjoyed it. This time, he selected the $10 Lucky Numbers progressive jackpot game and quickly scanned the ticket with his eyes after receiving it. At first, he didn’t think he won. Then, he realized there was still a chance for a win from a bonus game at the bottom of the ticket.

“I almost balled it up and threw it out, but before I did, I scanned the ticket with the Lottery’s App while sitting in my car,” said the winner.

The ticket flashed back a message of congratulations and noted a $50,000 prize. That’s when the celebration began. The player quickly called family members to share his excitement. “I was shaking when I told them.”

The lucky winner is considering a move to a new apartment or a home and says the $50,000 prize will help him with relocation expenses.

The Lucky Numbers game joined the Lottery’s lineup of FAS