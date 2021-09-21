Identity Needed for Theft Suspect at 7-Eleven in Charlotte Hall

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 12:30 pm, the victim left a black leather bi-fold wallet on the counter of the 7-Eleven convenience store in Charlotte Hall after making a purchase. The suspect, who was the next customer in line, picked the wallet up and put it in his pocket. The wallet contained the victim’s driver’s license, insurance cards and cash.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Christopher Palmer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78162 or email [email protected]. Case # 45683-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

