St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – September 21, 2021

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The Commissioners recognized Constitution Week, Underground Railroad Month and National Senior Center Month with Proclamations.

The Commissioners received a briefing from County Attorney David Weiskopf on 10 legislative proposals.

Funding agreement requests from the Sheriff’s Office were approved for the FY2022 Jail Mental Health Services, Five County, PATH, STOP, and SOR MAT Agreements between the St. Mary’s County Health Department and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Detention and Rehabilitation Center, for a total amount of $778,951.

Representatives from St. Mary’s County Public Schools presented their proposed six-year capital plan, historical information, enrollment information, their FY2023 request and plan for FY2023 – FY2028 to the Commissioners. Following the presentation. The Commissioners voted to sign a letter of support for the Capital Improvements Program to be submitted to the state Interagency Commission on School Construction.



The Department of Finance requested and received approval for authorization to award the Inmate Medical Services Contract to Prime Care Medical, Inc., in an amount estimated to exceed $1 million.

The Commissioners approved a request from the county attorney’s office to sell the surplus real property known as the Bethune Educational Center, located at 22975 Colton Point Road, Bushwood.

The Commissioners provided funding from the American Rescue Act to the Department of Emergency Services to continue the interoperability needs for the Maryland First Emergency Radio System.

John Deatrick, Director, Department of Public Works & Transportation and Steve Walker, Director, Department of Emergency Services, provided an update to the Commissioners on the Animal Shelter Construction project.

The next regularly scheduled Commissioner business meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at 9 a.m.