Francis Leroy Williams, 85, of Bushwood, MD died September 11, 2021 at St Mary’s hospital following a stroke. Born March 18, 1936 in Mechanicsville, MD, he was the son of Joseph Stanley and Ethel Florene Wright Williams.

Leroy was the loving husband of Margaret Turner Hodges Williams, whom he married in Holy Angels Catholic Church on June 1, 1957. He is survived by his children Keith (Annette) of Spring Hill, FL, Anne Lee (Jeff) of Colonial Beach, VA, Walt (Ann) of Hollywood, MD, Dale (Deborah) of New Bern, NC, Joy Sapp (Ray) of Leonardtown, MD, Mark of Avenue, MD, and Chris (Stacey) of Coltons Point, MD; his grandchildren Michael Williams, Michelle Williams, Lauren Sapikowski, Glenn Woodburn, Drew Woodburn, Angela Stratakes, Lee Williams, Margaret Williams, Mary Williams, Ryan Sapp, Kara Weslow, David Sapp, Madison Williams, Megan Williams, Maggie Williams, and Tony Williams; and his great grandchildren Kaelyn and Holden Sapikowski, Hanalei Woodburn, Sophie and Leon Stratakes, Aria, Avery, and Allie Sapp, and Lukas Weslow. He is also survived by his siblings Doris Heard of Olde Town, FL, Helen Bowling of LaPlata, MD, Nancy Kragh (Alvin) of Heathsville, VA, and Faye Gatton of Leonardtown, MD and sisters-in-law Mary Ann Williams of Avenue, MD, Eleanor Williams of Hughesville, MD and Linda Williams of Loveville, MD.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his siblings Stanley, Jimmy, Raymond, and Anna Marie Quade and brothers-in-law John Heard, Bernie Quade, Sr, Buddy Bowling, and Jimmy Gatton.

He was a civilian working for the federal government for over 35 years mostly at the Navy base in St Inigoes, MD until his retirement in 1991. He worked many odd jobs in retirement most recently at the St Mary’s Transit System (STS). He loved watching and participating in all sports, but his passion was baseball playing for Margaret Brent High School, Old Gum Baseball Team, and many senior softball teams in retirement.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bushwood, MD with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD.