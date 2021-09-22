William C. Elkins, “Bill”, 85, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of La Plata, MD, passed away on September 17, 2021 in Charlotte Hall, MD. Born on December 1, 1935 in Gould, AR, he was the second of six children and was the loving son of the late Piccola Nichols Elkins and Fred Elkins. Bill was the loving husband of Beverly Rose Elkins whom he married on July 3, 1960 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, South Plainfield, NJ. He is survived by his children Pauline Norris (Ricky) of Leonardtown, MD, Laura Beth Wetmore of Newington, CT, three grandchildren Colleen Westmore of East Hampton, CT, Mallory Norris of Leonardtown, MD, and Stephen Norris of Leonardtown, MD, as well as his siblings Bennie Joe Elkins (Rose) of North Litter Rock, AR, Patricia Johnson of Star City, AR, Vicki McDaniels of Pine Bluff, AR, and Violet Kelley of Batesville, AR. He was preceded in death by his brother Vendell Elkins.

After high school, Bill joined the United States Air Force in 1955 while stationed at Fort Dix, NJ. Bill meet his soon-to-be wife, Beverly, and had two children. He ended his Air Force Career at Andrew Air Force Base in Camp Springs, MD after 20 years. Bill went on to work 18 more years for IBM. Bill loved playing Gold, working in the yard, and spending time with his family.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Deacon Tom Trudell officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

