Howard Rollins Britton, Jr., 91, of Valley Lee, MD, passed away on September 18, 2021. Born on July 8, 1930 in Wynn, MD, he was the son of the late Howard Rollins Britton, Sr., and Gertrude Boumans Britton. He was preceded in death by his sisters Doris Miles, Bernice Owens, and Joan Porte, as well as his brother Gerard Britton. Howard is survived by his loving wife Mary “Kitten”, his sister-in-law Maryann Springer, brother-in-law George Springer (Joan), and 19 nieces and nephews.

He retired from the Patuxent River Naval Air Test Center as a Financial Systems Analyst in 1985. Prior to his retirement, he and Kitten started a catering business which extended into his retirement for many years.

Howard was initiated into the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks on September 21, 1958. He was a member for 63 years and was the last living charter member. He was Exalted Ruler for the Lodge from 1978 to 1979 and was appointed District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler for the South West District of the MD/DE/DC Elks Association from 1982 to 1983. He was awarded the prestigious Elk of the Year three times. He and Kitten cooked for 20 plus years for the Elks, and he was honored by the members with the Lodge Hall being renamed “Britton Hall.”

In addition to his work for the Lodge, he cooked for St. George Church during their dinners. He and Kitten introduced the fall fried oyster and stuffed ham dinner, which was successful for many years. Additionally, Howard volunteered at Mary’s Song, an early soup kitchen in Lexington Park, preparing breakfast and lunch meals for may years. He assisted Kitten in delivering Meals on Wheels until he was no longer able.

He was devoted to his family and his pet kitty, and his dedication to helping others will be remembered by everyone whose friendship he treasured.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s at P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where prayers will be recited at 7:00 PM, followed by Elks’ Prayers at 7:15 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10:30 AM in St. George Catholic Church, Valley Lee, MD, with Father Paul Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

